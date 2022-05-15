Ghanaian actress, Nana Akua Addo made a huge statement in Lagos when she showed up on the red carpet for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The award show happened on Saturday, May 14 to recognize outstanding performances in television, film, and overall entertainment.

While some walked away with enviable award for various categories, others became the talk of town due to their elegant and breathtaking looks.

Actress, Nana Akua Addo was one of the few who captivated the guests with her simple yet unique style.

Known for her peculiar fashion choice, Nana Akua Addo dropped her usual gown and represented as a Japanese Geisha doll.

According to her, Geisha which literally means art person is an embodiment of art in it’s fullest, an expression of elements, colours, beauty, grace and discipline.

This is what informed her outfit choice as she said the intention is to educate and exhibit the culture of Japan.

The showstopper rocked her custom made dress which was ensembled with multi colours and embroidery.

Nana Akua Addo Source: Instagram

Her fans, including Nigerians have gushed over her looks and have given her another bragging right as one of Ghana’s most fashionable female celebrities.