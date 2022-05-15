Congratulations are in order for Ghanaian movie director and music composer, Pascal Aka and Raquel as they grab an award at Nigeria Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Pascal and Raquel earned a plaque for Best Soundtrack in a movie for their masterpiece Gold Coast Lounge.

He, together with his team and other casts of the movie; Zynnell Lydia Zuh and Adjetey Anang, mounted the stage for their acceptance speech.

Their victory came with N1 million cheque and a recognition of their collective efforts.

Meanwhile, Adjetey Anang was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in a movie under the same Gold Coast Lounge project.

The category was however won by Odunlade Adekola.

That notwithstanding, Adjetey Anang has one AMVCA award to his credit.

During the 6th edition of AMVCA in 2018, he and actress Lydia Forson gabbed their awards respectively for Best Actor in a Drama series and Best Supporting Actress respectively.