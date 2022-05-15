Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye made Paris stop and stare for her daughter’s second birthday.

The birthday celebrations which began with a Frozen-themed photoshoot ended with a party inside a VIP yacht.

Little Nana Akua Nhyira dazzled in blue gowns as she posed in front of her mini fairy doll house.

A private dinner was later held where close friends and family serenaded the birthday diva.

Tracey Boakye was almost in tears as she narrated how the trip to Paris with her two children was a dream come true.

She expressed profound gratitude to God for blessing her at such a young age to be impactful in the lives of her family.