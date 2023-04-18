Renowned Kumawood star, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin, has marked his first decade in the entertainment industry in an unconventional way.

The actor and singer spent his day visiting some physically challenged persons in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi which was followed by series of donations.

He distributed wheelchairs and cash of GH¢1,000 each to the 16 beneficiaries he selected.

This, he said, forms part of his social responsibility to the community that introduced him to stardom.

On how he generated cash, Lilwin, in an epistle he wrote on Instagram said got the money from TikTok for the Street Disability Project.

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around,” he added.

Lilwin shared photos of his interactions with the challenged persons whom he personally handed the gifts to.

