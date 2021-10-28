The Sanahene of Enyan Denkyira Traditional area, Nana Ayehboafo Etuaful, has cautioned parliamentarians not to legalise LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.

According to him, the Anti LGBTQI+ bill currently before Parliament needs not be politicised but rather be addressed head-on by both leading political parties so that it can be passed into law.

“The bill before Parliament does not need to be politicised. There is the need for all parties to come together and pass it. In Ghana when they want to destroy something then they make it political.

“Let’s ask our leaders who will agree that when his son brings a man that he wants to marry him, he will agree for him to marry him and will be willing to sign the marriage documents?” he quizzed.

The chief again stated that parliamentarians shouldn’t stoop so low for their decision to be influenced by money from persons working fervently to have the bill thrown out.

“We should be brave as people and speak the truth and not be fooled by money,” he said.

Nana Etuaful was of the view that Ghanaians are identified by the cultural entities, of which LGBTQ has no place, advising the leaders not to try to adopt other people’s culture.

“Like the white don’t approve of polygamy because it’s alien to their culture, we also cannot approve LGBTQ+ because it’s alien to us,” he added.

He called on all African leaders to come in unison to fight the move of the Western world because it will not go on well in Ghana if LGBTQI activities are accepted into the country.