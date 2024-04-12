Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has expressed confidence that President Akufo-Addo will sign the controversial Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

He emphasised that President Akufo-Addo has consistently opposed the activities of the LGBTQ community and has not shown any support for them.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 12, Mr. Aboagye reiterated his belief that President Akufo-Addo will give his assent to the bill once it reaches his table.



He urged Ghanaians to be open to criticism on the bill, emphasising that no law is perfect, hence constructive criticism is essential for refining legislation to better serve the interests of the country.

Mr. Aboagye’s remarks reflect the strong stance of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team in support of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill and their confidence in President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to signing it into law.

“The President has never said he will not sign the bill. So I believe that he will sign it when it gets to him,” he said.

The spokesperson’s call for acceptance of criticism of the bill highlights the importance of engaging in constructive dialogue to address concerns and improve legislation.

It also reflects the broader societal discourse surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana and the complexities involved in navigating cultural, religious, and legal considerations.

These remarks from Professor Kobby Mensah follow the recent declaration by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, who expressed his opposition to LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana during his address to thousands of Muslims in Kumasi on Thursday, April 11, as they observed Eid prayers.

It marks Dr. Bawumia’s first public commentary on the contentious issue, and he did not hesitate to make his stance clear.

Speaking unequivocally, Dr. Bawumia firmly rejected LGBTQ+ practices, aligning his personal beliefs with the teachings of Islam, as well as the social and cultural norms prevalent in Ghana.

Addressing the gathered Muslim community, Dr. Bawumia emphasised his non-support for LGBTQ+ activities, aligning his stance with the broader religious and societal values upheld in Ghana. His remarks underscore the significant influence of cultural and religious beliefs in shaping public opinion on sensitive issues such as LGBTQ+ rights.

“I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr. Bawumia said.

ALSO READ:

See what happened when Rachel Appoh stormed Gomoa Central to campaign…

COCOBOD CEO condemns illegal mining activities threatening cocoa farms

New transport fares: GPRTU sends important message to commuters