The Judicial Service of Ghana has granted media outlets full access to court proceedings concerning the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024, commonly referred to as the anti-gay Bill.

This decision, confirmed in a communiqué issued on Tuesday, May 28, allows both radio and television media to cover all relevant court proceedings related to the bill.

The move comes in response to widespread public interest in the legislation, which has sparked significant nationwide.

By granting media access, the Judicial Service aims to ensure transparency and keep the public informed about the legal process as it unfolds.

“Reference instructions from Management of the Judicial Service of Ghana regarding the public interest in cases on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the “Bill”), permission has been granted for the media (including Radio and Television) to have full access to the relevant courts to undertake a coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill,” an excerpt of the statement said.

There are currently four separate lawsuits challenging the bill. Amanda Odoi and Richard Dela Sky have filed cases directly at the Supreme Court, questioning the bill’s passage.

Additionally, Paul Boama-Sefa and Prince Obiri-Korang have brought separate challenges to the High Court.

President Akufo-Addo has restrained himself from signing the bill until these outstanding cases are cleared, a position the minority in parliament and other groups and individuals have condemned.

ALSO READ: