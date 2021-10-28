As Parliament resumes sitting, the debate over the controversial Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill rages on.

One of the major collections of professionals dubbed ‘Group of 18’ kicking against its passage has reiterated their stance.

It comprises academics, lawyers, researchers, civil society organisations (CSOs) and human rights activists.

They are looking to resist any attempt to criminalise homosexuality and its related activities.

Some proponents pushing for the legislation have argued that the act is an avenue for recruiting children and subjecting them to sexual abuse.

But the group insists that it is unfair since no single data supports the assertion.

“There is, however, no basis to single out homosexuals and fan hatred and opprobrium against them, as if they were the main predators and paedophiles when the records prove otherwise,” the group said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Group of 18 wants the country to channel its energy towards the holistic protection of children from violence.

“This protection of children applies to abuse and assault from both heterosexual and homosexual persons. Neither should be tolerated under any circumstances,” they said at the Ghana International Press Centre.

Members

The group comprises lawyer Akoto Ampaw; author, scholar and former Director of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Prof. Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh; a communications and media expert, Prof. Kwame Karikari; the Dean of the University of Ghana (Legon) School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, and the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Information and Communication Studies, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo.

The Director of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Professor Dzodzi Tsikata; the Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, and a former Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Prof. Kofi Gyimah-Boadi, are also members of the group.

Others are Dr Rose Mensah-Kutin, Dr Yao Graham, Kwasi Adu Amankwah, Dr Kojo Asante, Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah, Akunu Dake, Tetteh Hormeku-Ajie, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, Dr Joseph Asunka and Nana Ama Agyemang Asante.

Below is the full statement:

Over 100 memos on the controversial bill

Parliament says over 100 memos have been received over the bill so far from citizens and stakeholders worldwide.

The draft seeks to outlaw the involvement, promotion, propagation, advocacy, support or funding for LGBTQ+ activities.

The group’s address enumerates 11 other points to buttress its argument, including stigma, protection of minority rights, extremism and assault.