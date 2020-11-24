United Kingdom-based gospel minister, Rev. Henry Godson-Afful, has released a spirit-filled record dubbed ‘All Power’ featuring gospel maestro Koda.

The ‘Adonai’ hitmaker and Vice President of Breakthrough Family Ministries International, Rev. Godson-Afful, in an interview, said the song is meant to uplift the souls of those who are sad.

With production credit to gospel singer, songwriter and producer Koda, Rev. Godson-Afful joined forces with him to dish out this beautiful tune.

The new song reaffirms the fact that all power belongs to none other but God and is a praise tune which can be played in churches and as an everyday praise song, he said.

The single, which is yet-to-be released officially, is scheduled to be previewed this weekend at the Pilma Hotel in Accra.

Some dignified personalities such as the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Godfred Yeboah Dame will be present to grace the occasion.

Michael Yamson is also set to be a part, plus other artistes who will perform live.

Watch the ‘All Power’ music video below: