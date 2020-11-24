The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Alhaji Mohammed Donkor, is reported to have been attacked by some armed supporters of the party.

Sources say the men, fully armed, attacked the occupants of a campaign vehicle driven by the chairman’s personal driver and confiscated the pickup.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Sunday, November 22 at about 11:30 pm.

Confirming the said incident, Alhaji Donkor noted that although people in his vehicle were attacked, they all escaped unharmed.

“We returned from Brifor Chaa where we went for a campaign. So when we got to Lawra I asked the driver to go and drop some people who travelled from the village to support us in the campaign.

“So it was on his way that the boys attacked him and took my vehicle away,” he added.

The Lawra NPP Chairman disclosed that the incident has been reported to the Lawra Municipal Police Command for investigation.

Upper West Regional Organiser of the NPP, Mustapher Goveh, revealed that party executives have been brought to speed on the alleged attack.

Alhaji Mohammed Donkor, Lawra NPP Chairman

According to him, Alhaji Donkor has been accused of using the party’s pickup to campaign against the Lawra MP and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Anthony Abaefaa Karbo.

But some party supporters claim the regional executives of the party have already taken sides in the feud between the Lawra MP and the party chairman.