Prince Imoro Andani

A former Northern Regional Minister under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Prince Imoro Andani, has been reported dead.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, news of his demise broke out on Monday, November, 23, 2020.

He is said to have resigned as the Northern Regional Minister in 2002 following the violent conflict at Yendi.

Mr Andani, until his demise, was the Board Chairman of Ghana Integrated Iron Ore and Steel Development Cooperation.

Meanwhile, tributes have begun pouring in for the late ex-Minister on social media.