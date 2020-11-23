Presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, is promising an all-inclusive government should he win the December 7 general election.

His reason, he said, is to give every Ghanaian willing to work with him to contribute their quota to national development.

Dr Ayariga was speaking at the first-ever presidential debate in Twi organised by Adom FM, Adom TV, Nyhira FM, Asempa FM and Adomonline among others on Monday, November 23, 2020.

He bemoaned the winner-takes-all attitude of politicians which he said has retrogressed Ghana’s progress.

Aside the economy, he said his government will also practice an all-inclusive government to give opportunity to all.

He indicated that the winner-takes-all attitude of politicians has contributed to Ghana’s under-development

“A winner-takes-all is not helping us so I will practice an all-inclusive government and give others opportunity to serve,” he added.

On the economy, the APC leader said Ghana is running a “banana economy” which in his opinion has exacerbated the plight of Ghanaians.

Under his presidency, the APC leader said he will establish a National Data System to register all Ghanaians.

“The perfect data system will have details of all Ghanaians including newborn babies so that we can plan our development,” he added.

Dr Ayariga said the data gathered will help his government do the necessary projections to provide the needs of the citizenry.