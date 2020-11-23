Leader of the All People’s Congress (ACP), Hassan Ayariga, believes there is nothing like job creation but a workable economy.

According to him, the best way to create jobs for the people of the country is industrialisation.

Speaking at the first-ever Presidential Debate, organised by Adom TV, Adom 106.3 FM, Nyhira 104.5 FM, Asempa 94.7 FM and Adomonline as part of the full package of Multimedia’s acclaimed Election Headquarters (#ElectionHQ), Mr Ayariga indicated there was the need for institutions to be put in place.

“When there is a good and enabling environment for businesses to thrive, there is an automatic job creation,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Mr Ayariga also noted there was the need for the educational system to be geared towards industralisation and manufacturing.

“We must be able to produce what we eat and eat what we produce. Importation is eating away our money but there must be a production hub to produce, consume and export,” he added.