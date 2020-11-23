All is set for the first-ever Akan Presidential debate among aspirants ahead of the general election in December.

The event is being organised by Adom TV, Adom 106.3 FM, Nyhira 104.5 FM, Asempa 94.7 FM and Adomonline as part of the full package of Multimedia’s acclaimed Election Headquarters (#ElectionHQ).

The event is currently underway at the Accra Metropolitan Assemblies’ Conference room and is live on Adom TV, social media and other major platforms.

The event is being hosted by Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen fame and Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom (ABY) of Burning Issues on Adom FM.

The two are expected to help peruse the policies and commitment of candidates to inform Ghanaians on why they should vote for them in the December 2020 election.

Madam Akua Donkor (GFP) and Hassan Ayariga (ACP)

Participants present for the debate are Ghana Freedom Party leader, Madam Akua Donkor, All People’s Congress’ Hassan Ayariga and Kofi Akpaloo of Liberal People’s Party.