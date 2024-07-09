A spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign Team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has dismissed the idea of a pre-election debate between the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, and the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Despite calls from political analysts and stakeholders for such a debate, she has rejected the proposal.

In an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV, Madam Mogtari praised Mahama’s exceptional energy and extensive knowledge but hesitated about accepting a debate invitation.

She argued that, the current government’s performance makes a debate unnecessary, stating her strong confidence in Mahama’s ability to outshine any presidential aspirant.

Madam Mogtari suggested that, Mr. Mahama’s preparedness and expertise would only underscore his superiority in a debate, making it an unnecessary exercise.

“I personally have no appetite for a debate, I think that we debate when we literally know that our issues are probably parallel…When I look at what we have, when I look at the current trajectory, when I look at the failings of this particular administration, I ask myself why do we need to put up with a debate? But of course, this is a decision that the upper people usually will make.

“It’s not my decision to make, as the debates and conversations go along, maybe eventually some conversations will happen around it, and of course, who knows?

“We know all about the debates between John Mahama and then-candidate Akufo-Addo and who won those debates. So, I believe that the fact that Mr Mahama is a man whose energy and knowledge is unparallel is not in doubt. And I’m sure on any day, whomever, I know he’s going to win the debate. But I don’t think that immediately I will want to see that you put them through strict proof first,” she argued.