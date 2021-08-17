The 2020 Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, is set to embark on a Thank You tour in all 16 regions.

The tour across the country, which is the former president’s way of appreciating Ghanaians for their votes in the election, is expected to take place in phases.

The first phase, which begins today, August 17, 2021, will end on Monday, August 23, 2021.

He will begin from Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, continue to Walewale in the North East Region, Tamale as well as the Savanna and Upper West Regions.

Mr Mahama will be accompanied by the NDC’s National Executive Members to interact with chiefs and queen mothers.

He will also hold meetings with religious and opinion leaders, address regional and constituency executives and supporters of the NDC and also interact with the media.