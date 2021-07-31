Former President John Mahama has issued a disclaimer on Facebook account in his daughter, Farida‘s name.

The account is said to be posting things in Miss Mahama’s name.

However, a statement signed by Mr Mahama’s Aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, said the account is fake.

The statement noted Farida has no Facebook account neither has her parents sanctioned the creation of a page nor group in her name.

The statement stressed an Instagram account @Farida_Mahama is also fake.

The statement has since urged the public to disregard and discontinue engagement with the said accounts as steps are being taken to officially report to Facebook.

Read the full statement below: