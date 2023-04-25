Former President John Mahama’s daughter, Farida, has caught the attention of many Ghanaians in a new video which has popped up on social media.

Farida was spotted at an Eid party organised by her brother, Sharaf looking all grown-up.

The party, which had several friends and loved ones in attendance, took place on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

In a video by ghhyper1 from the event, Farida was seen hanging out with former Miss Malaika Queen, Jasmine Djang.

They both looked fabulous and stunning in their abayas.

Farida wore an olive green, while Jasmine was in black.

The young ladies both looked all glammed up with their make-up and laughed their hearts out after looking at something on Jasmine’s phone.

Their adorable smiles have melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

