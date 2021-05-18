Farida Mahama, the last daughter of former president John Mahama, has set tongues wagging with her stunning beauty.

Instagram is currently buzzing over the latest photos and a video of Farida.

In the photos, Farida accompanied her brother, Sharaf for a football match.

Farida had braided her hair so nicely and she looked beautiful.

From the photos and a video, Farida is no more a kid we used to know as she looks all grown up.

Social media users have reacted after seeing her latest look.