The centre referee who officiated Hearts of Oak v Elmina Sharks on Sunday has apologised for awarding a controversial penalty and issuing a wrongful red card.

Maxwell Kofi Owusu, who was appointed as the referee, awarded a penalty to Hearts of Oak after Elmina Sharks defender, Isaac Donkor was adjudged to have handled a goal-bound shot from Obeng Jnr.

However, replays showed that Donkor had blocked the effort with his shoulder.

Victor Aidoo, who stepped up for the spot-kick, failed to convert it.

Hearts eventually took advantage, taking the lead in the 68th minute after substitute Isaac Mensah pounced on a howler from Sharks goalkeeper.

The hosts then doubled their lead in the 79th minute when Benjamin Afutu headed in a pass at the near post.

Following a backlash from the public, the referee took to Facebook to apologise, having presumably watched the incident and regretted his call.

This was absolutely not a good decision. I’m not proud of it. A lot of people have been hurt. I am hurt too, he said.