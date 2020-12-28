The presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and his daughter, Farida, are creating beautiful memories.

The former president and his children are rarely seen having fun in public, but a video has emerged of Mahama and Farida cruising in town.

READ ALSO:

In the video, Farida sported a black outfit with white spots and long braids while her dad Mahama rocked a purple shirt with dark shades.

The video of former president Mahama and his beautiful daughter bonding is fast gaining traction on social media.