Daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama has flooded social media with photos to mark her birthday.

Farida Mahama turned 17 on July 16 and her parents have showered her with massive love.

Mr Mahama took to his official social media pages to shower his daughter with well wishes for “bringing the family so much joy and happiness.”

He posted two photos of Farida, who was captured comfortably sitting in a hall believed to be in their plush mansion.

In the photos, she had her face fully made up, while wearing a brown highlighted wig.

She is the only daughter and also the last born. She has four elder brothers; Sharaf, Jesse, Shafik, and Shahid Mahama.