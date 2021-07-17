The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called the bluff of Parliament’s Privileges Committee and is asking them to do their worse.

The vociferous businessman insists neither the police nor the media can cow him into silence.

“You cannot use the media or the police to threaten me to keep my mouth shut. I will continue to speak the truth anytime,” the vociferous businessman said.

He said he will continue on the current tangent of speaking the truth even if dismissed from Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred Mr Agyapong to the Privileges Committee over threats against the life of a journalist with The Multimedia Group, Erastus Asare Donkor.

This was after the Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, had drawn the House’s attention to it on Wednesday.

On Friday, July 9, Mr Agyapong was reported to have verbally abused and threatened to attack Mr Donkor “for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura” on Net 2 TV, a television station owned by the MP.

The outspoken politician was filmed on a live programme which was widely published on social media platforms, stating that “if he [Mr Agyapong] were President, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten; mercilessly.”

Thus, in the letter, which was copied to other 14 officials, management of the media group cited events leading to the murder of an investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, stating that the MP’s threats are “life-threatening”, thus, should not be taken lightly.

But Mr Agyapong is incensed by the action taken by his colleague MP Mr Suhuyini accusing him of engaging in petty politics.

“I am disappointed in him (Alhassan Suhuyini). He uses everything for politics,” he said.

A Member of the Privileges Committee, Kobla Mensah Woyome, indicated that the committee will do thorough work without fear or favour in an earlier interview with Joy News.

But even before the committee sets out clear timelines to indicate how it intends to probe him, Mr Agyapong has dared them to take him on.

“They have taken me to the Privileges Committee, but the Committee is made of human beings, will they kill me? Or do they think my life solely depends on being an MP? What can they do to me? Take me out of parliament? They should do,” he quizzed.