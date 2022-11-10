Talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, scared his fans after he passed out on stage during his recent show at the O2 Brixton.

The fake gesture sparked an immediate reaction from the fans, but Remy Boy decided to pull the plug seconds later by jumping back on stage to perform his smash tune ‘Woman’.

The Mavin/Jonzing World star, who has had an amazing year, continues to hit global milestones with his talent, including his voice being featured in the trailer of the sequel to Marvel Studio’s iconic film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

As his “Rave & Roses” world tour continues, the superstar sold out a two-day concert at the 4,921-capacity 02 Brixton Academy Arena.

On the second day, joined on stage by heavyweights like Skepta, Santi, Teni, and the rest, Rema decided to pull a prank on his fans by pretending to have fainted on stage.

Check out the video below:

