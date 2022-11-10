Fella Makafui
Fans of Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, are concerned about her well-being following her latest social media post.

Taking to Twitter, Fella disclosed she was about to make the hardest decision in her life.

Her tweet has left fans begging for answers as to what the problem could be.

With Fella’s message coming after her husband, Medikal’s Twitter account was suspended, some fans have questioned if the former’s decision is to hand her account to Medikal.

To such fans, handing over the account will be worth it and have, therefore, urged her to go ahead if it is in that regard.

But others have also questioned if it has anything to do with her marriage.




