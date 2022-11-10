Fans of Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, are concerned about her well-being following her latest social media post.

Taking to Twitter, Fella disclosed she was about to make the hardest decision in her life.

I’m about to make the hardest decision ever . — Fella Makafui Precious (@fellamakafui_) November 9, 2022

Her tweet has left fans begging for answers as to what the problem could be.

With Fella’s message coming after her husband, Medikal’s Twitter account was suspended, some fans have questioned if the former’s decision is to hand her account to Medikal.

Chale don’t! You were a public figure before you met him, you still are.. or you don’t care about your audience ? — Mr. Sai (@philosophy203) November 9, 2022

To such fans, handing over the account will be worth it and have, therefore, urged her to go ahead if it is in that regard.

But others have also questioned if it has anything to do with her marriage.

Are you divorcing Medikal 😌 — ONASSIS 🇬🇭 (@CudjoeOnassis) November 9, 2022

Realised @AmgMedikal isn’t following u in his nw account, honey pls for goodness sake it sldnt be about ur Fam cuz that is all that matters without it we nothing, for the sake of island, if so??? Its worth fighting. — Adams Hazzan (@HazzanAdams) November 9, 2022