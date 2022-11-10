A UK-based Ghanaian businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, has announced he is seeking the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential nomination to challenge the candidate who will be fielded by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The relatively unknown man says he intends to rival other NDC presidential aspirants, including ex-President John Dramani Mahama and Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

According to him, his youthful exuberance and experience in the area of domestic policy and development orientation, is unmatched by other presidential aspirants.

In a message released yesterday, Mr Kobeah said the political fortune of NDC and its standing in the 2024 and 2028 elections are at stake.

He argued that a vote for ex-President Mahama will forever and fundamentally alter the character of the eight-year cycle of power rotation to favour the NPP since he has only four years to rule.

For Dr Duffuor, he contended that age was also not on his side and that his situation could be likened to that of Mr Mahama, and therefore, he could not stand by and watch that would happen to the NDC.

“Ernest Kwaku Kobeah is a very young man from Ashanti Region, who also lived in Volta Region and has the capability to capture power in 2024 and most importantly in 2028,” he stated.

“I am a practical person who believes in making things happen in terms of development, as the country lacks development and creativity,” he noted.

He added, “As a flagbearer, I have the ability to get more votes from the Ashanti Region where I come from, and also Volta Region, where I lived.”

Mr. Kobeah continued that he had over the years exhibited greatness in leadership, adding his youthfulness would inure to the benefit of the NDC, by attracting the Ghanaian youth into the party.

“Recently, a section of Ghanaian youth demonstrated against the hardship in the country and called on Ghanaians to reject both NPP and NDC, especially the old men in our political system.

“The fact is that, the call to reject both NPP and NDC is due to the leaders of these two parties, who have failed the country and there is the need to change the faces of the parties. This is the reason Kwaku Kobeah stands tall among the two aspiring flagbearers,” he intimated.

Indicating that the NDC ought to be strategic, he said this is in the choice the party would make in its selection of a leader in the years ahead.