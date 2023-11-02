Talented Afrobeat artiste, Rema has set tongues wagging with his assertion that his impact in Afrobeat cannot be deleted even when he decides to hang his boots.

In an interview currently making waves, he argued that, he has a remarkable career and dominated music scenes in Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

His bragging right is due to the recent performance at the 2023 Ballon D’Or, which saw global talent Messi win his 8th award.

Rema believes he has already achieved so much recognition in the Afrobeat industry.

Based on this record, he said his name would be etched in the Afrobeat Hall of Fame should he quit music today.

In his view, he never thought his success will come this fast, from being ridiculed for his Bollywood-influenced soundtrack when he gained prominence in 2019 to performing on international stages.

The artiste emphasized his remarkable journey by saying, “everything they doubted, everything they laughed at me for, I built on it.”

Rema proudly shared his accomplishments, such as being the first artiste to shut down four cities in India with venues exceeding 5,000 capacity.

Rema added that, given his influence globally, his name will be part of Afrobeat legacy.