The spokesperson for Dr Bawumia’s campaign team, Sammi Awuku, has taken a swipe at political Marketing Strategist, Prof Kobby Mensah.

This comes after Prof Mensah labeled the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto as weak.

He stated that, the two have performed abysmally in their various roles as members of the current government and have tainted their images.

But Mr Awuku has vehemently disagreed with Prof. Mensah.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the former NPP National Organiser touted the credentials of the aspirants.

“He [Lord] is my elder brother and I didn’t want to weigh in on this comment but as the political strategist for Alan’s campaign, is he saying Alan was weak? All the 10 people who were in the race all prominent and successful people in their various fields so what is he telling us?” he quizzed.

To him, they are better placed and any of them when given the mandate would deliver better against the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

“Juxtapose the NPP team against what the NDC had; John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu yet Prof Mensah did not make such statements about them,” he stated.

ALSO READ: