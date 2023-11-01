Techiman South Member of Parliament (MP), Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, is highly optimistic Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be victorious in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

He is convinced Dr Bawumia will secure a resounding triumph, stating that none of his competitors stands a chance.

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development went as far as to taunt his doubters that he would change his name from Martin to Martha should Dr Bawumia fail to emerge as the winner, in line with his prediction.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Adjei-Mensah Korsah said the Vice President is the strongest contender to lead the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections, and highlighted Dr Bawumia’s popularity within the party.

He stated in a parliamentary media interview on Tuesday, October 31, “Bawumia’s win is a given, right away when Bawumia set his mind to contest the election, he had been a big winner but of course, democracy as it is, who would have left it for him on a silver platter? No… Right from day one when he decided to contest he has been the best bet for our fortunes going forward, he would win big.”

The NPP is preparing to conduct its primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023. As the race for the party’s presidential ticket roundsd up, the winner of the upcoming primaries will be pivotal in determining the NPP’s chances of securing a third consecutive term in office.