Contrary to claims that the spillage of the Akosombo Dam was to safeguard the dam from collapse, a national executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yamin claims the exercise was done for political expediency.

National Organizer of the NDC, alleged that, the spillage is a well-thought-through plan by the Akufo-Addo-led administration to reduce votes from NDC stronghold, Volta region ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, the NDC man said there are no excuses for what happened because engineers monitor the water levels of the dam.

“The incompetence of this government is legendary and at a point, I am tempted to believe, the conspiracy theory that people are trying to bring out of the disaster in the Volta region. People are saying the government wants to get a lot of people in the stronghold of the NDC, displaced and their voter ID cards destroyed” he claimed.

Mr. Yammin said the party as a matter of urgency will put pressure on the Electoral Commission (EC) to replace voter ID cards of all affected persons during the man-made flooding in the area and beyond.

“We are going to force the EC to do it for them after the water levels have subsided. We would like to find out how many people have lost their cards and what the EC will be doing to replace them so that they will still have the chance to vote,” he hinted.

“This is an indication of lack of control, lack of foresight, lack of management on the part of the government. Some assessment should have been done. Akosombo dam is a security zone and must be protected as a matter of urgency,” he stressed.