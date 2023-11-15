Nigerian fast rising Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has had one of his lifelong dreams comes true as he headlined a sold-out concert at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

The 23-year-old in 2020 tweeted about a dream he had performing to thousands of people and 3 years, 9 months later, his dream manifested.

“Looking at the mirror performing unreleased songs, sweating with the speakers booming loud, seeing thousands of people sing along with lights on. I know God won’t show me what he won’t give me” he tweeted.

Rema on Tuesday 14, November 2023 became the youngest Nigerian artiste to headline a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London.

He recently also performed at the Ballon D’or ceremony in France.