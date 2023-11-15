The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) has hinted of four major steps being taken to help address challenges schools in areas, affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage are confronted with.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the Authority, Eunice Ama Oppong said, the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) is deeply concerned about the recent dam spillage that has affected schools.

She went further to say, as an agency committed to enforcing standards and ensuring quality, well-being, safety of learners and all staff of schools affected, they take the matter very seriously.

In view of this, NaSIA added that, they are taking the necessary steps to deal with the current challenges occasioned by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Ms. Oppong said in her statement again that, the Authority is currently in talks with other education agencies as part of the inter-agency collaboration and response to the flooding challenge.

The following are some of the immediate first steps to be taken:

Emergency response teams have been mobilized to affected schools to assess the extent of damage and implement necessary measures to address any potential risks to the schools.

Inspectors of the Authority have been charged to encourage school leadership to create alternative venues and temporary school environments in the case of areas affected by the flood from controlled spillage.

Inspectors are also expected to offer the necessary guidance and counselling to learners and teachers living along the Lower Volta River and its environs.

Measures are being put in place to engage private school association heads in the affected areas.

Head of Public Relations of the Authority, explained further that, they will continue to monitor the situation and capture any development in its reports to the Ministry of Education and other education stakeholders for possible solution.