Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has announced he would not be performing at any shows this December.

The ‘Calm Down’ hit maker who has been booked for several shows says he is taking a break to focus on his health.

The singer on his Instagram story said he is heartbroken by the development but promises to be back on stage next year.

“Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December, been years of touring I’ve ignored my health & I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again love” he said.