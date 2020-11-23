The National Democratic Party(NDP) has lashed out at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its founder, late ex-President Jerry Rawlings.

According to the NDP, there were numerous attempts by some members of the NDC to run down the credibility of Mr Rawlings while alive.

However, fast forward to his death, they are now riding on him for political gains.

The General Secretary of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said these at a press conference on Monday, November 23, 2020.

“There have been some attempts by some elements to desecrate the legacy and name of the late president even after his demise. These acts are being perpetrated by persons who have shown a desire to constantly humiliate Rawlings and his family when he was alive. They have tried to harvest where they have not planted,” he said.

Alhaji Frimpong further bemoaned the composure of the NDC after Rawlings’ death, describing it as hypocrisy.

ALSO READ:

“We are troubled that some of these same persons upon the demise of Rawlings now seek to lead in mourning the man.

“They have begun to shed crocodile tears. If John Mahama managed to profit from the death of Prof Mills, he should not be allowed to do the same with the demise of our beloved president Rawlings,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has cautioned members not to comment on the presser.