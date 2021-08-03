Singer Sista Afia has shocked her fans after videos of her selling ‘pure water’ popped up on social media.

The singer said she was in the mood to share free water for all after she took to her Instagram to showcase how good she is at doing the hawking business.

Instead of collecting monies from thirsty passengers and drivers who drove past her, she took no dime for her kind gesture.

At one point, some of the fans believed Sista Afia might be shooting another music video for her Sika song which features Kweku Flick and Sarkodie.

Woke up this morning putting smiles on people’s faces… free water for all #SikaRemix, Sista Afia captioned the video.

Watch the video below: