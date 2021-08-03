The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has cautioned the people of the region against non-adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

According to him, culprits will be made to face the law.

“If you fail to do that, then the Police will arrest you together with your mate and the person or persons who are not wearing the mask to the Police station for the law to take its course,” he warned.

This comes after a huge indication that some Ghanaians have persistently ignored calls to comply with the safety protocols, not only in Ashanti but in other regions.

Addressing the people as the Regional Security Council begins enforcement of the protocols, Mr Osei-Mensah also urged all MMDCEs in the region to take steps to halt the spread of Covid-19 by ensuring punitive measures are adopted.

“We wish to inform the general public that the security agencies will be deployed all over the region to ensure enforcement of all the Covid-19 safety protocols,” he added.

He, therefore, advised and encouraged “the general public that wherever you are going, you have to put on your facemask. Wherever you will be moving in this region, please we urge everybody to put on the face mask.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah, speaking to JoyNews, also indicated strong support for the prosecution of offenders.

“Government has issued the directives or has issued the regulations and they are to enforce it, they should arrest and prosecute, that is what they must do,” he said.

According to Mr Barimah, that is a sure way to get people to abide by the protocols.

“If they do that people will start learning lessons from that when President issues a directive, we can’t flout it,” he apprised.

He further indicated that, with the increasing number of cases in the country, he may be forced to file a statement on the floor of Parliament soon if nothing is done.

“Of course, then I will have to make a statement on the floor of Parliament, but then we need to empower the appropriate institutions to take up that responsibility.”