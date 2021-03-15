A member of the Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress, Fuseini Donkor, has welcomed Allotey Jacobs’ decision to resign from the party.

Mr Donkor says the resignation of Mr Jacobs will bring some peace and tranquility to the party.

“…now there will be peace in the party” Fuseini Donkor, observed.

Mr Donkor was reacting to news of the exit of the former Central Regional Chairman NDC from the umbrella fraternity.

S“I no longer belong to the NDC…I know I have been suspended but I’ve dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the NPP; I will never be an NPP member but I’m no longer with the NDC…” Allotey Jacob said during a panel discussion on Peace FM.