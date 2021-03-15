The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) of Ghana has called for the withdrawal of some textbooks on the market that negatively characterizes Ewes.

The books, which also sought to lower the stature of Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, according to NaCCA, have not been approved for use.

NaCCA’s action comes after content of the book have generated outrage on social and traditional media as aspects of the book have been found to denigrate the Ewe tribe.

NaCCA in a statement said the textbooks currently making waves in the media have not been approved for use in schools.

The statement added, “in each of these books and others discovered on social media, the authors make inappropriate references to personalities and ethnic groups which are deemed unfortunate, distasteful, and are in contradiction with NaCCA’s Book Submission Guidelines and Approval Methodology which guide the work of publishers and authors.”

Read full statement: