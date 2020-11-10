The Acting Director General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) Dr. Prince Hamid Armah has said Ghana will soon produce a generation of globally competitive graduates with the implementation of the Common Core Programme (CCP).

The programme which is an extension of the Standards-Based curriculum is expected to completely overhaul the country’s education system and to make it more responsive to the development needs of the country.

Dr Armah made these remarks during the opening of a five-day workshop for Master Trainers on the new Common Core Programme (CCP) Curriculum.

The workshop which is being held in 3 venues in Accra and Larteh Akuapem will serve as a platform to train 254 subject and curriculum experts on the CCP Curriculum.

These Master Trainers or experts from the Ghana Education Service and NaCCA, will in turn train about 100,000 Junior High School teachers across the country before the CCP Curriculum begins in the next academic year.

The CCP is a carefully designed programme consisting of a set of learning areas which all learners are expected to study from JHS 1 to SHS 1.

With the implementation of this new Curriculum, Dr. Armah said the students will become more practical in their approach to studies and hopefully do away with the age-old canker of chew, pour, pass and forget.

He added the Curriculum has been carefully designed to equip young Ghanaians for further education and prepare them for the world of work.

Other key note speakers at the opening were the Chief-Director of the Ministry of Education (MoE) Mr Benjamin Gyasi, and the Director-General of the GES Prof Akwasi Opoku-Amankwa all of whom emphasized the importance of the new curriculum insisting the country will be better off under this new generation of students.

Strategic Plan

According to the Chief Director of the MoE Mr Benjamin Gyasi, the new education reforms were necessary to achieve the Education Strategic Plan (ESP 2018 – 2030) which emphasizes on the provision of quality education to every child.

He said the success of the new curriculum depends greatly on the mode of implementation, assuring that there will be an effective training regime nationwide so the teachers will be able to execute the Curriculum to perfection.

On his part, the Director-General of the GES Prof Akwasi Opoku Amankwa emphasised on the gains associated with the implementation of the standards-based curriculum for KG to primary six.

Prof Opoku Amankwa explained that there was the need to ensure that the CCP curriculum is implemented in the next academic year to consolidate the gains.

He charged all participants to be actively involved in the session since the success of the entire nationwide implementation depended heavily on their output as master trainers.

The workshop was also attended Prof Kwame Osei-Kwarteng, the Chairman of the NaCCA Council, Mrs Catherine Pinkrah, the Director Pre-Tertiary of the MoE, Mrs Patty Assan, Director Schools and Instruction of the GES and Madam Cassandra Twum-Ampofo the PRO of the GES.

After the 5-day workshop, the participants who are drawn from NaCCA, the GES, NTC, NaSIA, universities, colleges of education and other institutions are expected to train regional and district trainers across the various regions of the country.