The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has stated that it has not approved the use of ‘What is happening to me’ by Usborne Books in both private and public pre-tertiary schools.

In a press statement signed by Director General, Dr Edward Appiah, the Council noted that the said book has not been submitted for the necessary assessment.

“The attention of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment has been drawn to the circulation of a book titled ‘What is happening to me’ by Usborne Books.

“We wish to inform all heads of pre-tertiary schools (both private and public), parents/guardians, publishers and the general public that the above-mentioned book has not been submitted to NaCCA to undergo the necessary assessment to attain approval for use by schools and students in Ghana,” portions of the release read.

For the avoidance of doubt, members of the general public have been advised to visit the NaCCA’s website (http://www.nacca.gov.gh), where books approved by the Council can be accessed.

NaCCA is embarking on random visits to pre-tertiary schools and bookshops in the country.

This is to ensure that unapproved books are not being used by schools.

According to the Council, “drastic measures shall be taken against the publishers of books, bookshop, and schools that are in possession of books found not to have gone through the assessment process by NaCCA.”

To ensure improvement in the delivery of quality education for learners, heads of schools, parents and guardians, bookshops and the general public have been urged to cooperate with NaCCA.