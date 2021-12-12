Head of Communications and Public Education for Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Rhoda Ewurabena Appiah, has advised Ghanaians to be cautious when purchasing items this festive season.

According to her, this season serves an opportunity for people to sell expired products on various markets.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, she gave Ghanaians some measures to take when purchasing products.

She urged Ghanaians to take note of the batch codes anytime they are purchasing items.

“Whenever you consume a product and there’s an issue, the first thing we ask is the batch code before the manufacturing and expiration date. This helps us with any effective investigative process as well as any traceability issues,” Mrs Rhoda told Adom FM.

She also advised Ghanaians to pay attention to products which have not expired yet but with rusted containers.

According to her, these products could have negative effects on humans when consumed.

“Sometimes, a whole container has been rusted but the expiration date of the product is 2023. In this case, there’s something fighting against the nutrients in the food, hence you need to dispose the item,” she stressed.

