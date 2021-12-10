Actor Lil Win has welcomed a set of twins and he made Ghanaians aware by sharing videos and photos of his family on social media.

The renowned comic actor, in his earlier post, shared a short clip of his son abroad – where the little boy was captured playing in the snow.

Subsequently, he shared a short video of his new set of twins and praised God for the blessing.

His beautiful wife, Maame Serwah, who lives in the United States with the two children, was equally captured holding one of them in the series of videos that were posted on his Instagram channel.

Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa

When some fans doubted his claim of having six children presently, the actor shared a family photo to dispel the rumours.

He wrote: Hmm Asem ooo Ghana, why always Me, Akeka akeka , I have posted my wife and son and people are like she’s not the one…Na 3y3 hwan …seisei paa meny3 de3n …I can’t think far.