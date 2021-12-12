Six persons are in critical conditions after a Ford transit bus crashed at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region.

The driver, Denise Boafo, according to passengers, was speeding, causing the vehicle to run over a police barrier and somersaulted after hinting barricades.

The vehicle with registration number GE 59 26-09 was conveying 13 mourners from Nkwanta to Bontibor.

The driver and other occupants also sustained various degrees of injuries.

They have been rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital at Nkwanta for treatment.

Passengers alleged the driver was drunk.

