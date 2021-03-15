The controversial newly-authored history textbooks titled ‘History of Ghana‘ is still being sold on the market.

According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeo Ablakwa, his research team was able to buy some copies at the Makola market in Accra on Monday, March 15, 2021.

This is in sharp contrast to claims by Badu Nkansah, the publisher that the books have been withdrawn after the public uproar.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has ordered the withdrawal of all unapproved textbooks from both public and private schools in the country.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the North Tongu MP blamed NaCCA for dereliction of duty.

“The books have found their way in our schools and the children are being poisoned. I think NaCCA is asleep,” he stated.

Mr Ablakwa bemoaned how the future generation was being poisoned with these ethnic bigoted books.

“We are poisoning the next generation with these incendiary and bigoted publications,” he added.

The legislator, however, appealed to those threatening to burn the books sold in markets.

“The outrage is justified but people should exercise restraint as government works to correct the wrongs,” Mr Ablakwa begged.