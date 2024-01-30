The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has introduced a QR Code Scanner for the authentication of educational materials, including textbooks and teacher guides available in the market.

The QR Code Scanner is in line with NaCCA’s dedication to advancing quality and efficient education delivery, with a focus on enhancing learning outcomes within the pre-tertiary level (from KG 1 to SHS 3).

The QR Code Scanner enables schools, teachers, parents, publishers, and the general public to check the status of instructional materials in real-time, verifying whether the material has obtained approval from NaCCA.

NaCCA also urged the public to exercise caution regarding numerous unapproved materials circulating in the market, falsely claiming ‘NaCCA-GES’ approval with seals.

Press release and instructions below:

