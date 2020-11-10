A 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) graduate at Ajumako Afransi in the Central Region is fighting for her life after she was allegedly defiled by her teacher.

According to the victim, the incident took place during a party organised by her school to mark the completion of the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Speaking to Adom News, she said the teacher, only known as Erasmus, allegedly sent her to buy water for him and instructed her to send it to his room where he allegedly gagged and defiled her.

Before having sex with her, the victim said she saw her teacher touch a ‘juju’ (voodoo) he had placed on his wall and then forced some mysterious things in her vagina.

The victim, who found out she was pregnant a month later, said she was afraid to report her teacher because he had threatened to kill her.

The grandmother of the JHS graduate told Adom News her granddaughter was rushed to the Ajumako Bisease Polyclinic after she fell ill.

It was revealed then that the JHS graduate, aside being pregnant, had suffered some damages in her vagina, she added.

The father of the victim said they reported the incident to the Ajumako Police Station but the police granted the suspect bail the same day.

The victim’s father said he fears the Ajumako police may not take the case seriously, hence they are appealing to the Central Regional Police Command to come to their aid.