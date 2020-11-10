Opoku Kwarteng, the father of late dancehall musician, Ebony, has revealed there was no bloodstain on her dress despite the fatal accident which cost her life.

According to him, he found that surprising because there was a deep cut on her daughter’s head which appeared as though an axe was used on her.

He disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM after two years of Ebony’s passing.

He said doctors told him the intense bleeding from the deep cut led to her death.

ALSO READ:

“The situation was quite surprising so I asked police officers at the police headquarters and they said it’s possible that Ebony’s hair could have soaked the blood,” he said.

The musician, born Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, passed on Saturday, February 8, 2018, through a motor accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Ebony died alongside her friend, Frank Kuri and her soldier bodyguard, Atsu Vondee.

Watch the video below: