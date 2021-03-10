Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he is no longer a member of the party.

“I’m no longer a member of the NDC. They suspended me but I have decided to dismiss myself,” he stated.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs said he reached the decision following his suspension for “persistent anti-party conduct.”

The livid former NDC Chairman on Adom FM’s Midday News Kasiebo is Tasty explained that it is time to take the back seat.

On the way forward, the social commentator said he will support President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to accelerate Ghana’s development.

“I will never be a member of the New Patriotic Party but I support President Akufo-Addo because of his good works. In Central Region alone, road in villages are being asphalted,” he noted.

Mr Jacobs added that, as a statesman, he will support any agenda which will develop Ghana.