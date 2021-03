The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Against Corruption on Wednesday, March 10 held a press conference to state reasons why the former Auditor General should be reinstated.

Among other things, the CSOs accused President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Audit Service Board of unfairly targeting and dismissing Daniel Domelevo.

The CSOs urged Mr Domelevo to take action against the Audit Service Board and the Presidency for administrative injustice.

Read the full statement below: