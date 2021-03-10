President Nana Akufo-Addo has donated GHS 36,000 to the traditional council and families of Apam in the Central Region following the tragedy that hit the community.

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, made the donation on behalf of the President on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

This was when she visited the community to commiserate with the families over their loss.

She explained the President has directed that GHS 10,000 is to be used for all necessary rituals required to cleanse the community and pacify the gods to prevent future occurrence.

The remaining GHS 26,000 is to be shared among the families to buy coffins for the burials of the deceased persons with each family to get GHS 1,000.00.

A group of teenagers aged between 14 and 17 drowned in the Apam sea on Sunday, March 7, 2021, after they went swimming.

The children reportedly trooped to the sea in their numbers to swim despite the ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the course of the swimming, a heavy tidal wind blew and got them drowned with their bodies carried away.

Meanwhile, about 12 bodies have been retrieved so far with two persons alive.